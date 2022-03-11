Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of ELLO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508. The company has a market capitalization of $336.54 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.21. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

