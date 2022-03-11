Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

