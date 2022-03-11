Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 835 at UBS Group

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 840 to CHF 835 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $$1,200.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,149.57. Emmi has a 52-week low of $1,200.00 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

