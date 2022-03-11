Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.44. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £521.77 million and a PE ratio of -215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

