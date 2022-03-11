Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.30. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 65,580 shares.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a market cap of $944.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

