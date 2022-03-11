Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$7.12. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 1,064,976 shares trading hands.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.65.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

