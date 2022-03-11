Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$7.21. 346,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,702. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.