Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $142,281.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,533,097 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

