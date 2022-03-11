Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €7.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

ENLAY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,038,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.71. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

