Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,095,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,038,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
About Enel (Get Rating)
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.