Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,095,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,038,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Enel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.