Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enertopia stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,966. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.