Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enertopia stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,966. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

