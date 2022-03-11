Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 92,100 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)
