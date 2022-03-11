Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $438,810.97

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Enigma has a market cap of $438,810.97 and approximately $200,006.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.75 or 0.00575914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

