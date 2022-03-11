Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,352,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

ENPH opened at $178.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

