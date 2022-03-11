Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 345.3% from the February 13th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 90,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,129. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

