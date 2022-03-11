Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.69. 1,841,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.
In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
