Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys 7,415 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.48. 1,373,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

