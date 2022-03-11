Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

