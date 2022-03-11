Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

