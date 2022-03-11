Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

