Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.91 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

