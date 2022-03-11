Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. 33,712,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

