Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.05 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 539,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bunge by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $109.93. 1,370,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,276. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151,050 shares of company stock worth $119,973,973. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

