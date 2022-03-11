Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 1,405,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.