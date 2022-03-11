Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.29. 28,279,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

