Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 14,485 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after acquiring an additional 640,284 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

