Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The firm has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.