Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 800 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.59. 357,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.33. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

