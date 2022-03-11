EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. 8,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

