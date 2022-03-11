EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

