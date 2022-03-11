EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.37. EQRx shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,630 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $139,902,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $247,807,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $269,579,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

