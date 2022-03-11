EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target Cut to SEK 425 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 612 to SEK 425 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.13.

Shares of EQBBF stock remained flat at $$25.00 during trading hours on Friday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

