Equalizer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281,910.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $281,910.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

