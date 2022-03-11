Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.12. 20,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,233. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,933,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,099,000 after acquiring an additional 653,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

