Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.
NYSE:EFX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.12. 20,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,233. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.70.
In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,212,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,933,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,099,000 after acquiring an additional 653,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
