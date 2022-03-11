Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.23.

SJ stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$37.69 and a one year high of C$54.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

