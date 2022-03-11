Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 11th (ACNB, AHH, ARCT, CMRX, EPZM, FRTA, FSLR, KTOS, NPO, OXSQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 11th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

