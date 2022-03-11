Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (BLND, BRSD, DLN, ESP, FDEV, GPH, HMSO, IHR, KWS, LAND)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 11th:

British Land (LON:BLND) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Derwent London (LON:DLN)

had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.34) price target on the stock.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on the stock.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 1,423 ($18.65) price target on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($4.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price target on the stock.

