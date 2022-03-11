Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $172,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 729,615 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 679,629 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Erasca has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.