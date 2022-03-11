Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

ERO stock opened at C$19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

