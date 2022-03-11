Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.