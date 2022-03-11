Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

