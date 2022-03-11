EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,668. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

