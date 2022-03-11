esure Group (LON:ESUR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.69). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.60.
esure Group Company Profile (LON:ESUR)
