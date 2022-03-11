Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) fell 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.01 and last traded at $124.45. 47,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,052,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

