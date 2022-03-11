EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,726.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. EUNO has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $16,726.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00261270 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,478,222,694 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.