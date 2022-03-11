Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.11) to €13.20 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.