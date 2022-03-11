Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.
About Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)
