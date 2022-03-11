Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

