Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $794,058.27 and approximately $464,791.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

