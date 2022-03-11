EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149,472.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $35,358.60 and $149,472.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00292434 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004239 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.92 or 0.01307080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003325 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

