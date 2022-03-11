Eversource Energy to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

