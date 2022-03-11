Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 40.8%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) were up 40.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 36,497,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,150% from the average daily volume of 858,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating ) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,737 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

